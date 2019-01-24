Gujarat Government To Inaugurate Already Functional Suzuki Plant

Vijay Rupani said over 400 projects are to be inaugurated under Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

In his haste to silence critics of Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had on Tuesday announced that the BJP government will inaugurate many of the projects signed during the Vibrant Summit by March. However, one such project that he mentioned is an already operational and functional plant of the Suzuki motors Gujarat.

The Gujarat Chief Minister on Tuesday in a press conference for select media persons said the state government will be inaugurating or laying foundation for many of the projects signed during 'Vibrant Summit'.

"The MoUs signed will become a reality. We are either going to perform the inauguration or lay foundation stones for more than 400 such projects," Mr Rupani told some reporters.

"Our opponents always cry foul saying that the 'Vibrant' summits do not produce any results, but we will prove their claims false," he said.

With this announcement, the state government issued a list of 27 projects on Tuesday evening. The list contains projects which will be inaugurated or started in Gujarat by March-end this year.

One of the projects mentioned is the Suzuki India project's second line of manufacturing cars in Ahmedabad. But according to the Suzuki Gujarat, the plant is already functional and the company has already started its production of Swift cars from January 2019.

According to the press statement by the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG), a 100% subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation for the production of automobiles in India, "The company has completed construction of the Gujarat Plant No.2, and started production of the Swift from January 2019."