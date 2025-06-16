Advertisement
Ex Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's Life And Legacy In 10 Pics

Vijay Rupani was flying to London to meet his wife and daughter. A one-day state mourning in memory of the BJP leader will be observed.

Read Time: 2 mins
Ex Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's Life And Legacy In 10 Pics
His funeral with full state honours will be held today afternoon.

Vijay Rupani, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Chief Minister of Gujarat, died in a tragic Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad. His funeral with full state honours will be held today afternoon. 

Here is a look at Vijay Rupani's life and legacy in pictures 

Vijay Rupani was born in a Jain Baniya family that had moved to Myanmar for business.

Vijay Rupani was born in a Jain Baniya family that had moved to Myanmar for business.

Due to political instability in Burma, his family migrated back to India and settled in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Due to political instability in Burma, his family migrated back to India and settled in Rajkot, Gujarat.

He spent most of his life in Rajkot, where he grew up and began his political journey.

He spent most of his life in Rajkot, where he grew up and began his political journey.

He pursued higher education in Gujarat with Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Dharmendrasinhji Arts College, Rajkot and Bachelor of Law (LLB) from Saurashtra University.

He pursued higher education in Gujarat with Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Dharmendrasinhji Arts College, Rajkot and Bachelor of Law (LLB) from Saurashtra University.

Vijay Rupani began his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later joined the Jan Sangh.

Vijay Rupani began his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later joined the Jan Sangh.

His grassroots work and dedication to public service quickly earned him respect within the party.

His grassroots work and dedication to public service quickly earned him respect within the party.

He was elected as Rajkot Municipal Councillor in 1987. He also served as Mayor of Rajkot from 1996 to 1997.

He was elected as Rajkot Municipal Councillor in 1987. He also served as Mayor of Rajkot from 1996 to 1997.

He later became a Rajya Sabha Member, representing Gujarat from 2006 to 2012.

He later became a Rajya Sabha Member, representing Gujarat from 2006 to 2012.

He was elected to the Gujarat Assembly in 2014. He also served as Minister for Transport, Water Supply, Labour and Employment.

He was elected to the Gujarat Assembly in 2014. He also served as Minister for Transport, Water Supply, Labour and Employment.

He served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from August 7, 2016 to September 2021 after the sudden resignation of Anandiben Patel.

He served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from August 7, 2016 to September 2021 after the sudden resignation of Anandiben Patel.

241 people, including Vijay Rupani, on board Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner died in a crash in Ahmedabad last week. Vijay Rupani was flying to London to meet his wife and daughter. A one-day state mourning in memory of the BJP leader will be observed. 

