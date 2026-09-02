Gujarat Flies Global As Ahmedabad Airport Adopts Seamless Hub And Spoke Model

Following successful implementations in Varanasi and Amritsar, international travel for residents across Gujarat will become significantly smoother with the inauguration of the Hub and Spoke facility at Ahmedabad Airport. Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol launched the initiative, with Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings, also present. Under this new Ministry of Civil Aviation framework, international passengers originating from Ahmedabad can complete their check-in, customs clearance, and immigration procedures locally before transit through major hubs like Delhi. Checked luggage is tagged straight to the final destination, allowing travellers to avoid terminal transfers, luggage re-checks, and duplicate security lines during layovers.

The initiative directly supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to elevate Indian civil aviation to global standards and expand air accessibility under the UDAN scheme. Through this hub-and-spoke operation, two daily flights connecting through Delhi will link Ahmedabad to 15 international destinations within a tight four-hour transit window, complete with full 32 kg baggage allowance checks at the origin airport. Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol revealed that over 2,100 passengers have already benefited from the facility during its initial phase. He emphasised that the service aligns with broader central goals to connect an additional 100 million passengers and upgrade 100 airports over the next decade, alongside passenger amenities like the 'Udan Yatri Cafe' and major fleet expansions by Indian airlines totalling over 1,600 aircraft.

Highlighting the importance of regional connectivity, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu noted how Indian travel habits have evolved from bus and rail reliance to modern air mobility, with operational airports expanding from 74 in 2014 to 166 today. The Hub and Spoke model addresses the critical operational challenge of passenger convenience by transforming major metro airports into seamless international transit gateways. Airlines such as Air India are already utilising the framework to feeder regional passenger traffic into long-haul international networks, helping retain passengers within the Indian aviation system while optimising existing airport infrastructure.

For Gujarat's business ecosystem and global diaspora, the facility brings immediate advantages. Ahmedabad serves as a central trade hub whose commercial links span the globe. Local leadership underscored that enhanced air connectivity will directly power key state industries-including textiles, pharmaceuticals, diamond and gem trading, semiconductor manufacturing, and hospitality-while establishing vital infrastructure as Gujarat prepares for long-term growth and its bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

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