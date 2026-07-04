PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 480-Crore Jodhpur Airport Terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur airport and launched the modified UDAN Scheme.

Modi arrived in Jodhpur and was received at the airport by Governor Haribhau Bagade, Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

The prime minister unveiled the inauguration plaque by pressing a remote button and toured the new terminal building.

He also launched the Modified UDAN Scheme. With an allocation of Rs 28,840 crore over the next 10 years, the scheme aims to accelerate the next phase of aviation-led development.

The revamped scheme focuses on multiple strategic components to ensure comprehensive and sustainable air connectivity.

The new terminal building at Jodhpur airport has been developed at a total cost of Rs 480 crore. Spread over more than 23,000 square metres, it is designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually.

The terminal is equipped with modern passenger amenities to provide a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

Architecturally inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage, the terminal blends traditional elements such as arches and jharokhas with contemporary design.

Folk artistes presented cultural performances during the prime minister's visit to the new terminal.

Officials said the terminal would strengthen the state's aviation infrastructure, improve air connectivity, boost tourism, expand business activities and create new employment opportunities.

The event also highlighted the achievements and progress of the UDAN scheme.

"The launch of this modern terminal will ensure better services for passengers and significantly bolster air connectivity for Jodhpur. This project will play a pivotal role in the state's economic and social development," according to an official.

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