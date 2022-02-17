Gujarat Congress Spokesperson Quits Party, Says Was 'Sidelined' For Long

Jayrajsinh Parmar said he was a committed Congress worker for 37 years. (Representational)

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar resigned from the party today, claiming the organisation had sidelined him for a long time and that it has become a "personal property" of some select leaders who cannot even win polls.

Amid speculation that he may join the ruling BJP in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due later this year, Mr Parmar told reporters here that he will share his future plans afterwards.

In the resignation letter, posted in the form of an address to his supporters on his Facebook page, Mr Parmar expressed anger over the state party unit's functioning.

Mr Parmar said that though he was not offered any "respectable position" in the party organisation matching his calibre and was sidelined for the last 10 years, he never complained and remained committed all these years.

"I had sought a ticket from Kheralu Assembly seat of Mehsana in 2007, 2012, 2017 (elections) and 2019 (bypoll), but I was not given the ticket. Despite that, I remained committed. I have drawn the attention of Congress leaders towards flaws in the party's internal system in the past. But, since the party is not willing to make changes in its functioning, I am left with no other option than to leave the party," he said.

Mr Parmar said he remained a committed Congress worker for 37 years and sacrificed his personal and professional life to keep the party alive in Gujarat.

"But now, I feel tired. Though the Congress is out of power for 27 years now (in Gujarat), you will find same old leaders running the show," he said.

"Those who could not save their own seat are made custodian of the entire state. The Congress has become a personal property of some 5 to 25 leaders, who are not ready to give responsibility to the next generation of leaders," he claimed.

On Wednesday, when it became evident that Mr Parmar will leave the Congress, state party president Jagdish Thakor said the exit of 20 to 25 leaders will not affect the organisation and Mr Parmar should not "arm-twist" the leadership.

After resigning on Thursday, Mr Parmar criticised Mr Thakor's approach, claiming everyone knows how the latter had arm-twisted the party in the past.

"I am leaving the party because I know that nothing will change. I respect Thakor, but his approach and language is inappropriate. In politics, we need to reach the hearts of people. It is not about 20-25 leaders like me leaving the party. Instead, Thakor needs to make sure the Congress does not become a party of just 20-25 leaders in the end," he said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP's media team member Kishansinh Solanki met Mr Parmar at the latter's house on Thursday.

Mr Solanki later told reporters that the BJP will welcome Parmar if he decides to join the ruling party.

