Gujarat Civic Polls: Congress Offers Wi-Fi Zones, Tax Exemption In Manifesto

Gujarat Congress Chief Amit Chavda said his party will abolish the contractual employment (File)

Ahead of the February 21 polls to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, the opposition Congress on Thursday announced various sops, including free Wi-Fi zones and parking areas, for residents of prominent cities in the state.

While releasing its manifesto for the civic polls, the Congress also announced to install air purifiers on city roads to improve air quality, 50 per cent decrease in property tax, free education in English medium in civic-run schools, and tax exemption to shopkeepers and traders hit by COVID-19 lockdown.

It promised to set up free Wi-Fi zones and provide free pafrking facilities in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar cities.

The BJP is currently in power in the civic bodies of all these six cities, where municipal polls will be held on February 21.

On the lines of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, the Congress also announced to open ''Tiranga Clinics'' in each ward to provide basic health care services to the city dwellers.

The Congress also said it will convert some of the civic-run schools into model schools and start imparting free education in English medium from Class 1.

Though the BJP is in power since long in these cities, people are still deprived of basic amenities, like proper roads, drinking water, sewerage, education and affordable healthcare, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda claimed while releasing the manifesto.

"By way of this manifesto, we hereby take a pledge to resolve these issues, if voted to power," he said.

Mr Chavda said within 24 hours of coming to power, his party will abolish the contractual employment system and start the process of regular recruitment in these corporations.

"Within one week, we will start the repair work of all roads in these cities," he said.

As per the manifesto, the other promises include construction of new hospitals, inviting the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct audit of accounts to bring in more transparency, and issuance of cards for availing various government schemes and facilities, such as free transport.