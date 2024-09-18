Caste Survey, Rs 2,000 A Month For Women Among Congress's Haryana Promises

The Congress announced the poll promises for Haryana polls in New Delhi today

A Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to women in the 18-60 years age group and a statewide caste survey are among promises made by the Congress in its manifesto for the October 5 Haryana election.

The state Congress unit released the manifesto today at a Delhi event attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Addressing the media, Mr Kharge said, "We are making seven guarantees and we will fulfill them. We have many more promises. They will be announced in the 53-page manifesto to be released in Chandigarh."

Among the promises are LPG cylinders at Rs 500, Rs 6,000 pension for the elderly, widows and persons with disabilities and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees. The Congress has also promised 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh. To the youth, the Opposition party has promised 2 lakh jobs and an addiction-free state.

The Congress has also promised 100-yard plots for free for the poor to build homes. There is also a plan to provide two-room homes at Rs 3.5 lakh.

In promises targeted at farmers, Congress has said it will give a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price for crops and provide immediate compensation for crop damage.

In its promises to ensure social justice, the Congress has said the creamy layer threshold in the OBC category will be raised from Rs 8 lakh a year to Rs 10 lakh a year. The party has also promised a statewide caste survey if it comes to power in Haryana.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said Haryana was the country's topper in development during the Congress rule. "The Congress will again make Haryana No 1 in employment, industrialisation, agriculture, sports and law and order," he said, adding that crime became Haryana's identity during the BJP rule in the state.

The Congress is gearing up to take on the incumbent BJP in the election to Haryana's 90-member Assembly. Votes will be counted on October 8.

In the 2019 state election, BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats. The Congress had won 31 seats. The Opposition party, upbeat after its good show in the Lok Sabha election, is hoping for a comeback to power in Haryana this time.