Gujarat Chief Minister Orders Probe, Rs 4 Lakh Compensation As Surat Fire Kills 18

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said those injured will be given fast and proper treatment.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today ordered an investigation into the massive fire tragedy in Gujarat's Surat. A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in Surat on Friday afternoon where at least 18 students were killed.

The Chief Minister also declared financial help of Rs. 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died in the incident. "Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls," tweeted Mr Rupani

"Children injured will be given proper & fast treatment," he said in a video statement.

Mr Rupani spoke to Health Minister JP Nadda who directed the AIIMS trauma centre director to ensure those injured get proper treatment, news agency ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences and that he has asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide assistance to those affected in the tragedy.

Most of the students were said to be between the age of 14 and 17. Some others of them were killed as they jumped off the building to escape the fire, with many questioning whether fire safety norms were followed.

The fire which broke out around 3:30 on Friday engulfed the top two floors of the multi-storey commercial building called Takshashila Complex in the Sarthana area of Surat, officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

