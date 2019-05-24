'Extremely Anguished,' PM Tweets Condolences After Surat Fire Kills 18

PM Modi also said that he has asked the Gujarat Government to provide assistance

After a devastating fire killed at least 18 students in a coaching centre in Gujarat's Surat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences on Twitter.

"Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," he tweeted.

PM Modi also said that he has asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide assistance to those affected in the tragedy.

The fire broke out at Takshashila complex, a multi-storey commercial building at around 3.30 pm today. Most of the students who died in the fire were aged between 14 and 17. Several students jumped off the third and fourth floor of the building to escape the fire and smoke. Two students are critical, a Gujarat lawmaker told NDTV.

A fire official said 19 fire engines and two hydraulic platforms were sent in to control the fire.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also condoled the incident and shared a video on Twitter.

Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/T4avRHOu5V — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 24, 2019



The Gujarat government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the victims. Many have been rescued and sent to the hospital and efforts are on to douse the fire, a fire official told news agency PTI.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019