Gujarat Man Burnt To Death After Car Catches Fire While Driving

A man was burnt to death after his car caught fire while driving in Gujarat's Surat. The driver, Deepak Patel, was trapped inside the vehicle when it caught fire today.

Fire engines reached the spot but couldn't rescue the man due to a blast in the car. A view showed the car up in flames and firefighters dousing the flames.

The victim is a yarn trader and lives in the Abhava Village in Surat. The incident took place on the Udhna Magdalla Road.

The fire engines found it difficult to douse the flames and the car was completely burnt.

What led to the fire is still unknown and an investigation is on. The model of the car is still now known.

- with inputs from Mahendra Prasad