Surat Fire Kills 18 At Coaching Centre, PM Narendra Modi Tweets Condolences: Updates

At least 18 people were killed, including children, after a building in Surat caught fire today afternoon. Several students of the coaching centre were killed and many were seen jumping off the multi-storey building in Surat after the fire broke out. The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor-- where the coaching centre ran-- of a Takshashila Arcade in Sarthana area of Surat, officials said. There were 120 students registered in the coaching class. Nineteen fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the flames and for rescue operations, an official at the Surat fire control room said. Television footage showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the incident: "Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected."

