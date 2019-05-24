Surat Fire Kills 18 At Coaching Centre, PM Narendra Modi Tweets Condolences: Updates

Fire in Surat Coaching Centre Updates: Nineteen fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the flames and for rescue operations, an official at the Surat fire control room said.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 24, 2019 19:21 IST
The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of a Taxshila Arcade in Sarthana area.

New Delhi: 

At least 18 people were killed, including children, after a building in Surat caught fire today afternoon. Several students of the coaching centre were killed and many were seen jumping off the multi-storey building in Surat after the fire broke out. The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor-- where the coaching centre ran-- of a Takshashila Arcade in Sarthana area of Surat, officials said. There were 120 students registered in the coaching class. Nineteen fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the flames and for rescue operations, an official at the Surat fire control room said. Television footage showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the incident: "Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected."

Here are the updates from the fire in Surat's Takshashila Complex:


May 24, 2019
19:21 (IST)
Union Health Minister JP Nadda has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani regarding the fire at a coaching centre in Surat, assuring all help, news agency ANI said. The Union Minister has also directed the AIIMS trauma centre director to render all help. It was also reported that a team of doctors from the burn and trauma department of AIIMS Delhi has been constituted and put on alert.
May 24, 2019
19:19 (IST)
Around 10 students on the fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke, news agency Press Trust of India quoted a fire official.
May 24, 2019
19:14 (IST)
The fire that broke out in Surat's Takshashila Arcade has been doused.
May 24, 2019
19:13 (IST)
Navsari lawmaker CR Patil told NDTV that the building which caught fire had no fire exit, adding that the fourth floor of the Takshashila Arcade - where the coaching centre was located - was an illegal construction.
May 24, 2019
19:13 (IST)
Surat MP Darshana Jardosh told NDTV that some of those who jumped off the building to escape the fire are seriously injured and have been admitted in hospital, adding that two are critical.
May 24, 2019
19:12 (IST)
May 24, 2019
19:11 (IST)
May 24, 2019
19:04 (IST)
Many children trapped in the fire in the Surat coaching centre reportedly died of the fall. The children were aged between 14 to 17.
May 24, 2019
19:04 (IST)
The coaching centre in Surat where the fire broke out catered to school children from Class 9 to Class 12. Reports suggest since summer vacations were on, the students who were preparing for their Class 10 and Class 12 boards exams were in the coaching centre at the time of the incident.
May 24, 2019
19:01 (IST)
May 24, 2019
19:00 (IST)
May 24, 2019
18:55 (IST)
May 24, 2019
18:49 (IST)
Gujarat Chief Minister's Message After Fire Incident In Surat:
May 24, 2019
18:44 (IST)
The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the commercial building in Surat:
May 24, 2019
18:41 (IST)
May 24, 2019
18:38 (IST)
Images of rescue operations underway at the site of the fire incident in Surat:

May 24, 2019
18:37 (IST)
The fire broke out in the Surat building at around 3:30 pm. It is reported that there was a construction done on the terrace of the building where classes were conducted. When the fire broke, the students reportedly had no way to escape and hence broke the glass windows to jump off.
May 24, 2019
18:35 (IST)
May 24, 2019
18:34 (IST)
May 24, 2019
18:34 (IST)
It is being reported that the fire station in Surat was just 2 km away from the building but the fire spread rapidly, before it could be controlled. NDTV was told that Sarthana area in Surat is a crowded and congested area, due to which it took fire engines more than 10 minutes to reach the building where the fire broke out.
May 24, 2019
18:29 (IST)
May 24, 2019
18:24 (IST)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an investigation into the Surat coaching centre fire incident. The Chief Minister has also declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who have died in the fire incident.

May 24, 2019
18:24 (IST)
May 24, 2019
18:23 (IST)
Locals were seen helping in the rescue operation to save stranded students as well as other occupants of the four-storey building.


May 24, 2019
18:19 (IST)
In a video clip of the incident, some young students can be seen coming out of the windows of a coaching class and jumping off from the third and fourth floors amid thick smoke coming out from the building. 
May 24, 2019
18:18 (IST)
May 24, 2019
18:18 (IST)
"Students on fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," said a fire official.
May 24, 2019
18:17 (IST)
May 24, 2019
18:17 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the incident:
