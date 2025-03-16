Surat Girl Gets Trapped Under Fallen Gate Hit By Car, Dies As Driver Runs Over

A 6-year-old girl died after getting stuck under a fallen gate that was hit by a drunk car driver in Surat on Saturday, the police said.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, took place when the girl, a daughter of a security guard, was playing with her friends inside the gated society.

The footage shows the driver first ramming the main gate, under which the girl got trapped, and then running over her.

People standing near her were seen rushing towards her and lifting the gate to rescue her. She, however, died on the spot.

The accused has been arrested, and the car, a Hyundai i20, has been seized.

The incident comes amid widespread outrage over the Vadodara accident, which resulted in the death of a woman.

The accident occurred on Friday when a car, driven by a 20-year-old law student, Rakshit Chaurasia, crashed into the two-wheelers.

A viral video shows him stepping out of the car after the accident and screaming, "another round".

He was later arrested by the police.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)