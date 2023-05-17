Gujarat BJP To Launch Month-Long Mass Contact Programme Ahead Of 2024 Polls

Under this mass outreach initiative, the party will organise 100 gatherings. (Representational)

With just a year left for the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP in Gujarat has decided to launch a month-long 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' or mass contact programme from May 30, wherein it will organise gatherings of intellectuals and conventions of different business communities among other things, a party functionary said on Wednesday.

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the mass outreach campaign on May 30 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre will complete nine years on that day, the party said in a release.

The announcement was made by the BJP's Gujarat state general secretary (organisation), Ratnakar, at the party's state executive committee meeting held here on Wednesday in the presence of its state unit president C R Paatil and state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The state executive meet was also attended by BJP's elected MLAs, Members of Parliaments (MPs), heads of district units, presidents of BJP-ruled district panchayats, heads of various cells and mayors of BJP-ruled cities, the release said.

Giving details of the party's upcoming events in the state, BJP's state general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela told reporters that the party's 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' would be held between May 30 and June 30 and it is aimed at reaching out to each and every person in Gujarat.

"During the meeting, the party prepared a plan about the programmes to be conducted in each Lok Sabha constituency, at the assembly level and also at the booth level. For that, we are launching a month-long 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' from May 30. We want to reach out to each and every citizen in Gujarat through various programmes which will be held till June 30," he said in a press conference after the meeting.

Under this mass outreach initiative, the party will organise 100 gatherings of intellectual citizens, conventions of different business communities, events by various cells of the state BJP and large rallies in all the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies, Vaghela said.

On June 23, the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the party will organise an event to felicitate senior party leaders in the state, he added.

"During this month-long exercise, thousands of our party workers will visit all the polling booths in the state to make people aware of the works done by the BJP government at the Centre in the last nine years. Our aim is to meet each and every citizen in the state during this exercise," he said.

In his address to the invited party functionaries at the meeting, Paatil said although the Congress was in power at the Centre for nearly 60 years, the party never presented its report card.

"On the contrary, this will be the ninth year when the BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi will go among the people with its yearly report card. Thanks to the PM's visionary approach and decisions, our country is now undergoing a transformation. Service, governance, welfare of the poor, new approach and firm decision-making are the five hallmarks of the Modi government," Paatil said.

On the occasion, Patel said that BJP workers remain active throughout the year and work for the society. He also urged the cadres to work for bringing benefits of various government schemes to those who are sitting on the last line, the party release added.

