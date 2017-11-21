Gujarat Assembly Elections: 377 Candidates File Nominations For First Phase

A total of 377 candidates on Monday filed their nominations for the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled on December 9. The deadline for filing the nomination for the first phase covering 89 seats ends today.Prominent candidates who filed their nominations on Monday included Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Rajkot West), BJP leader Dilip Sanghani (Dhari) and Congress leader Paresh Dhanani.The Election Commission today issued a gazette notification for the remaining 93 seats that will go to polls in the second phase, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer BB Swain said in a statement.The nominations for the second phase can be filed till November 27. The polling for the two-phase elections for the 182 seats will be held on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes is on December 18.The nominations filed for the first phase will be scrutinised today and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is November 24.While 89 seats from Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions will go to polls on December 9, elections in 93 seats spanning the central and northern region will be held in the second phase.Only one candidate, an independent, filed his nomination for Anklav seat in Anand district, which will go to polls on December 14, the statement said.The ruling BJP has so far declared candidates for 134 seats whereas the opposition Congress has announced nominees for 77 seats.