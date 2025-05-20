Ground Report From Indian Army Post At LoC That Stopped Pak Attack

NDTV on Monday visited an Indian Army post at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

During the visit, the first by reporters since Operation Sindoor, which was launched to avenge the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, NDTV saw that there was no major damage to any of the Indian Army's posts in the Kupwara sector.

NDTV also saw one of the bunkers of the Indian Army, which was intact.

The Army personnel said most of the missiles and drones launched by the Pakistani Army were intercepted before they could hit any target in the Kupwara sector.

The Pakistani installations and terrorist camps on the other side of the fence, however, suffered massive damage.

India and Pakistan exchanged four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes before agreeing to a ceasefire on May 10.

The fighting, their worst in decades, began when the Pakistani Army launched a massive missile and drone attack after India struck multiple terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian strikes were part of "Operation Sindoor", which was launched in response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

India, after finding cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack, had launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7 and attacked nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK.

The Indian armed forces destroyed camps of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen, and killed more than 100 terrorists.

After the Indian armed forces' overnight operations, the Pakistani Army launched drones and missiles at western parts of India, which were successfully intercepted.

India then hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory.

The two countries reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10 to halt military actions with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned terror groups and terrorists that India's armed forces would launch formidable counterattacks if faced with a repeat of the attack in Pahalgam.

"Operation Sindoor is the new normal," he said in an address to the nation on May 12.