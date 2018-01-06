'Gross Divisive Politics (GDP)': Rahul Gandhi's Latest Jibe At PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi targeted both PM Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the slowdown in investment, bank credit growth, job creation and agricultural growth.
"FM Jaitley's genius combines with Modi's Gross Divisive Politics (GDP) to give India: New Investments: 13 year (low), Bank credit Growth: 63 year (low), Job creation: 8 year (low), Agriculture GVA growth: 1.7% (low) Fiscal Deficit: 8 year (high), Stalled Projects (high)," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Implementation of the Goods and Services Tax and subsequent slowdown in the manufacturing sector was expected to drag down India's growth to 6.5 per cent in 2017-18, official data showed on Friday.