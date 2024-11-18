Groom's Relative Runs Over 7 From Bride's Side After Fight Over Crackers

The accused is currently on the run. (Representational image)

A man, attending a wedding ceremony from the groom's side, ran his car over seven people in Rajasthan's Dausa after a fight over bursting firecrackers with the bride's relatives.

According to the police, the fight began when the groom's procession arrived at the bride's village in Dausa. The accused man, who was driving his car, allegedly had an argument with the bride's relatives over bursting firecrackers outside the wedding venue.

The man wanted to park his car where they were bursting the crackers, officials said.

The fight quickly took a violent turn as the man ran over seven people standing in front of him.

A video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media, in which several people can be seen lying on the ground with injuries.

Out of the seven people, one is said to be in a critical condition, while others are being treated for injuries at a hospital in Jaipur, the police said.

The accused is currently on the run and the police have formed a team to locate him, officials said.

The car's number plate, which fell during the incident, has also been found. The number belongs to the Sawai Madhopur district.

"We will find and arrest him as soon as possible," Lalsot Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Aggarwal said.