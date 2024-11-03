Grenade Attack At Sunday Market In J&K's Srinagar, At Least 6 Injured

At least six people have been injured after terrorists threw a grenade at a Sunday market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Six people have been rushed to hospital. More details are awaited.PromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.comAlso Read"Giving Befitting Reply": Rajnath Singh On Recent Terror Attacks In J&K3 Terrorists Who Attacked Army Vehicle In J&K's Akhnoor Gunned DownMajor Search Op In J&K To Trace Accused In Ganderbal, Gulmarg Terror AttacksTrack Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world. Watch Live News:Follow Us:Srinagar grenade attackJammu and Kashmir terror attack