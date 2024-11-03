Grenade Attack At Sunday Market In J&K's Srinagar, At Least 6 Injured

At least six people have been injured after terrorists threw a grenade at a Sunday market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Six people have been rushed to hospital. More details are awaited.

