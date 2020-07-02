'Great Opportunity' For Indians To Come Up With Their Own Apps: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Can we come up with good apps made by Indians?, said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the recent ban on 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps is a "great opportunity" for Indians to come up with their own apps.

"In the wake of the ban which we have imposed...I think it is a great opportunity. Can we come up with good apps made by Indians? Let the dependence on foreign apps, with their own agenda for a variety of reasons, stop," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The Ministry of Information Technology had earlier said in a release that it was decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".