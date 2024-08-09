''Great News For Commerce, Connectivity'': PM On 8 New Rail Lines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the approval to eight new railway line projects will boost connectivity-related infrastructure.

"This is great news for commerce, connectivity and will also enhance job creation," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Commenting on other decisions taken by the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by him, the prime minister said the Clean Plant Programme is an ambitious initiative to revolutionise India's horticulture sector. It will ensure that healthier and high-quality plants are encouraged, he added.

"The amendment to the Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN Yojana will boost our endeavours towards Aatmanirbharta and encourage energy security," PM Modi said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its nod to eight new railway projects that the government has said would provide connectivity, facilitate ease of travelling, reduce oil imports and lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The Cabinet has also approved the Clean Plant Programme (CPP) with an outlay of Rs 1,766 crore to revolutionise India's horticulture sector.

