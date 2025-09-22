Graves Tampered With In Madhya Pradesh, CCTV Captures Naked Suspects

A disturbing incident has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, where graves in the Muslim community's cemetery were found tampered with. On Monday morning, two graves were found tampered with at the city's large cemetery in Bada Awar. One of the graves belonged to a woman who had been buried only a few days earlier, while the second grave remains unidentified. Authorities are examining other graves to check for similar tampering.

The discovery sparked outrage among community members. A large crowd, including the bereaved family, City Qazi Syed Nisar Ali, and officers from Kotwali police station, gathered at the site. In the presence of the woman's relatives, her grave was restored.

CCTV footage installed in the graveyard revealed two men roaming near the graves at night, completely naked. One of the men was seen climbing a pole and covering a CCTV camera with a shroud in an attempt to hide the act. Police have seized the DVR and launched a probe into the case.

This incident has heightened concerns as it comes just four months after a similar occurrence in the same Bada Kabristan. On May 20th, the new moon night, six graves, including three belonging to women, were found open across two cemeteries. Those graves had been tampered with by removing the floor near the feet, and the burial shrouds were disturbed. The incident had led the community to install CCTV cameras for security.

City Qazi Syed Nisar Ali condemned the latest incident, calling it "an act that deeply hurts religious sentiments," and demanded the swift arrest and harsh punishment of those responsible.

CSP Abhinav Barange confirmed that police are analysing CCTV footage and have begun a search for the accused.