'Grateful For His Visit To Mundra Port': Gautam Adani Meets Japan Envoy

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said on Wednesday that he met Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, adding that the envoy's appreciation for India's culture and his tremendous support for the country are "truly inspiring".

In a post on X, Gautam Adani said he is grateful for Suzuki's visit to the company's Mundra Port and Khavda (in Gujarat) where Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is developing the world's largest renewable energy project of 30,000 MW (30 GW) on barren land.

"Had a very engaging discussion with Amb Hiroshi Suzuki of Japan. We are grateful for his visit to our Mundra Port and to Khavda where we are building the world's largest Hybrid Renewable Energy Park of 30 GW capacity," said the Chairman of the Adani Group.

"The ambassador's appreciation for India's culture, the value he places on our partnership and his tremendous support for India are truly inspiring," Gautam Adani added.

The world's largest renewable energy project at Khavda in Kutch is built across 538 sq km and is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai city.

AGEL has surpassed 10,000 megawatts (MW) of operational portfolio, delivering reliable, affordable, and clean power to the national grid that will power more than 5.8 million homes and help avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Meanwhile, with cargo volumes of 180 MMT (more than 16 per cent YoY growth) in FY24, the flagship Mundra port is well placed to cross the 200 MMT mark in FY25. Mundra Port, the flagship of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), has just created yet another record by welcoming the largest container ship ever to call at an Indian port.

