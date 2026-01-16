GRAP Stage-III Measures Enforced Across Delhi As Air Quality Worsens

Delhi's air quality situation has further deteriorated, raising concerns of an imminent shift into the 'Severe' category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday said that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital, which was recorded at 343 on January 15 at 4 pm, showed an upward trend and rose to 354 by 4 pm today.

According to weather and meteorological forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), unfavourable atmospheric conditions are expected to persist over the next few days. Officials said that slow wind speeds, a stable atmosphere, poor dispersion of pollutants and other adverse weather parameters could push Delhi's average AQI beyond the 400 mark, placing it in the 'Severe' category.

In view of the deteriorating air quality trend and the forecasts indicating further worsening, the CAQM Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has decided to invoke all measures under Stage-III of GRAP, which corresponds to 'Severe' air quality (AQI 401-450). The measures have been implemented with immediate effect across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) as a proactive step to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

The Stage-III restrictions will be enforced in addition to the measures already in place under Stages I and II of GRAP, which continue to remain operational across the NCR. These actions include stricter controls on pollution sources, enhanced monitoring and intensified enforcement to curb emissions.

CAQM has also directed NCR Pollution Control Boards and other concerned agencies to escalate preventive and regulatory measures to check pollution levels. Authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance with GRAP norms and take swift action against violators.

Officials said the situation will be closely monitored and further decisions will be taken based on real-time air quality data and evolving meteorological conditions, urging citizens to cooperate and follow advisories aimed at reducing pollution levels.