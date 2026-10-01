Veeramani, Others Charged Under Goondas Act In Minors' Sexual Abuse Case

Chennai Police have invoked the Goondas Act against granite baron R Veeramani and his associates M Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan in connection with cases registered over the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls.

Officials said four cases have now been registered against Veeramani and the others based on complaints which continue to be received from minor girls and their families.

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A WhatsApp helpline set up by Chennai Police has, so far, yielded five useful leads, which are being investigated. Police have also been tracking suspicious financial transactions involving Veeramani and others as part of the wider probe.

The three were arrested by the Central Crime Branch in August. Police allege that Shanthi and Mahendra facilitated offences at a house rented by Veeramani. A former employee of Veeramani's GEM Group, Ganesan, was also arrested in connection with the case.

The case first came to the police's attention after a pen drive containing a video purportedly showing the sexual abuse of a minor girl was handed over to them. The FIR was registered on October 7, 2025. The initial investigation later faced scrutiny after a closure report was rejected by the Special POCSO Court, which ordered further investigation.

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The renewed probe led to the identification of alleged survivors and the arrests of Veeramani and his associates. Police have since recorded statements from multiple alleged survivors and are examining other allegations, besides digital and financial evidence.

A Special Investigation Team was constituted by the DGP to investigate the case amid questions over the earlier handling of the complaint. Then Chennai Police Commissioner Arun and Additional Commissioner Dr Kannan were later placed under compulsory wait as the earlier handling of the matter came under scrutiny.

The case has also triggered a political blame game. TVK chief and Chief Minister Vijay has accused the previous DMK government of failing to act and providing "political protection" to Veeramani. DMK chief MK Stalin has rejected the allegation and said there was no protection for anyone, while insisting that those responsible should face maximum punishment. AIADMK has also demanded a detailed investigation and strict action.

The Madras High Court has declined to transfer the probe to the CBI, with the investigation continuing under the SIT.