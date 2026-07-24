Grand Egyptian Museum's Architects To Build Startup Museum In Bengaluru

Karnataka is set to establish India's first Museum of Innovation and Startup Technology (MIST), a 300-crore public-private partnership project that will showcase the country's journey in innovation, entrepreneurship and technology.

The museum will be developed on a portion of the unused land at the historic NGEF campus in Baiyappanahalli, Bengaluru. It will be housed in a repurposed switchgear factory shed, which will be adaptively reused and expanded into a world-class museum complex.

The Karnataka Technology Innovation Museum Foundation has been formed as the legal entity to execute the project. It is a joint initiative between the UnboxingBLR Foundation, which holds a 51 per cent stake, and the Karnataka Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, which holds the remaining 49 per cent.

The museum will be chaired by Prashanth Prakash, while Pravin Hungund will serve as its Chief Executive Officer. It will also be co-located with Innoverse, the state's deep-tech startup incubator and partnership hub.

Adding international significance to the project, the Design and Technical Agency is Heneghan Peng Architects Consortium, the globally renowned architectural firm behind the Grand Egyptian Museum. The firm has won several prestigious international awards and will work alongside Bengaluru-based Cadence Architects and DROO Da Costa Mahindroo Architects. The museum's master planning is being led by BRMA Museum Planners headed by Batul Raaj Mehta.

The project will be built within the 105-acre NGEF campus, which includes nearly 65 acres of green cover.

"The is Museum of Innovation and Startup Technology. It is Rs 300 crore project in PPP model. The museum will be built on a part of NGEF land, which is unused. The Architectures behind this project are the Heneghan Peng Architects, which have won many international prestigious awards," Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said.

The first phase of the museum is expected to be opened to the public in 2028.