IndiGo Passenger Claims Flight Attendant Mistreated By Group Of Friends

A user on Reddit recently claimed that a group of friends- which also included three women, mistreated a flight attendant on an IndiGo flight. The Reddit user who goes by @britolaf was seated ahead of a group of 12-15 youngsters.

The user alleged that some passengers within a larger group made inappropriate remarks towards a flight attendant and dared one individual to convince her to buckle their seatbelt for them.

"Once they sat, one guy said he could get the air hostess to buckle his friend up. Then he accepts the challenge and calls the air hostess and tells her "The buckle isn't working properly. Can you help?". She politely buckles his seat which had no issues," the user wrote on Reddit.

Further in the post, the user claimed that the group cheered for the guy after he made the flight attendant buckle his seat belts. "When she goes away they cheer for him and that shockingly included the ladies who were travelling in that group. They were calling some of them "Sir", which means some senior in the company. Not a single person in the group objected and even the women found it funny to degrade the air hostess," the user added.

The caption on the post read, "Incident on IndiGo airlines yesterday just confirms how unsafe India is for women."

Since being shared on Reddit, the post has received 2,000 upvotes and it triggered an array of reactions from internet users.

A user shared a similar incident, "Unfortunately I had a similar incident in an international Indigo flight. I was travelling from Almaty (Kazakhstan) to Delhi and a group of 10-12 boys and 2-3 girls (looked like medical students) were creating a scene right from the waiting area. Using foul language, commenting on passengers and cabin crew, breaking queue, pushing into girls on purpose, the entire scene was so uncomfortable and unbelievable that most people were just dumbfounded."

"Sorry to correct you, but they were not simply sick people, they were simply average Indian youths," another user wrote.

"This is why group-ism is a big problem in our country. Doesn't matter whether the group of individuals are educated or not. I've seen some doing such low level activities only when they are in a group. They indulge in such activities even when they are sober. Imagine what would they do if they are drunk or under the influence of drugs," the third user commented.