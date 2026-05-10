'Grabbed Its Neck': 13-Year-Old Boy's Daring Face-Off With Leopard

A Saturday evening near a farm well in Madhya Pradesh turned into a real-life survival story when a 13-year-old boy fought back against a leopard attack with his bare hands.

The incident took place in Kursi Khapa village under Pipariya Forest Beat.

Satyam Thakur, a Class 8 student, was playing near a farm well close to his home when a leopard emerged from nearby bushes and attacked him.

Recalling the incident from his hospital bed, Satyam said he tried to resist the animal as it clawed at him.

"I was playing near the well when it suddenly attacked me. I caught hold of its neck. It clawed my stomach and legs, but I screamed loudly and pushed it away," he said.

Hearing his cries around 7 pm, his father, Mahendra Singh Thakur and other family members rushed to the spot with sticks.

"When we reached, Satyam was holding the leopard by its neck," his father said. "We shouted and rushed forward. The leopard then fled into the forest."

Forest officials said the boy sustained claw injuries on his abdomen, arms and legs.

He was taken to Pipariya Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed that his condition is stable.

Officials from Satpura Tiger Reserve said a team was sent immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Assistant Director Ashish Khopragade said the child and his family were transported to the hospital and provided assistance.

Forest Guard Varbendra Shah described the incident as serious, noting that such encounters can turn fatal.

An immediate financial assistance of Rs 1,000 was provided to the family, with additional support promised.

In villages bordering forest areas, leopard movement is not uncommon. However, officials said such close encounters involving children are rare.