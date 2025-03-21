GPS Interference, Spoofing In And Around Amritsar Airport, Centre Says

Several airlines have reported cases of GPS interference and spoofing while operating in and around Amritsar, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The disruptions, which impact aircraft navigation systems, have been most frequent in the border regions of Amritsar and Jammu between November 2023 and February 2025.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Lok Sabha that a total of 465 incidents of GPS interference and spoofing have been reported during this period.

These incidents involve attempts to manipulate or block GPS signals, which could mislead navigation systems used by aircraft, he said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a circular in November 2023, instructing airlines to report such interference cases.

The government has since taken steps to address the issue, including issuing Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) in areas where GPS disruptions are frequent, the minister said.

Additionally, airlines have been following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to manage these challenges effectively, he added.

To counter such threats, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and European Union Safety Agency (EASA) guidelines have been implemented.

The government is also ensuring that ground-based navigation systems remain operational, allowing pilots to switch to alternative methods in case of GPS interference, the minister said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), responsible for managing air navigation services, has been continuously upgrading air traffic management systems to enhance aviation safety.

The DGCA's circular from November 2023 outlines a detailed action plan for pilots, aircraft operators, and air traffic controllers to deal with GPS-related disruptions.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu announced that the country will require around 30,000 pilots over the next 15 to 20 years as airlines continue to expand their fleets.

Currently, India has over 6,000 pilots, but with domestic airlines placing orders for more than 1,700 new aircraft, the need for skilled pilots is increasing rapidly.

The minister emphasised that India should become a hub for pilot training, ensuring that the country can meet this rising demand.

