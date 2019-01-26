Government To Infuse Rs 1,500 Crore Into Air India Next Week

According to the senior official from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the amount is a part of second supplementary demands for grants for 2018-19 for gross additional expenditure.

All India | | Updated: January 26, 2019 05:15 IST
In 2018, Central government had sought Parliament nod to infuse Rs 2,345 crore into Air India.


New Delhi: 

The Central government will infuse a fresh equity of Rs 1,500 crore into national passenger carrier Air India early next week, a senior official said on Friday.

In December 20, 2018, the Central government had sought Parliament's nod to infuse Rs 2,345 crore into the financially strained national carrier under the airline's 'Turn Around Plan'.

