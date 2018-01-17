Government To Announce 10 More Smart Cities The housing and urban affairs ministry has till now announced the names of 90 cities that the government aims to help under the scheme.

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore as central assistance (File) New Delhi: The names of 10 more cities to be funded under the Centre's flagship Smart City Mission will be announced soon, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today.



The housing and urban affairs ministry has till now announced the names of 90 cities that the government aims to help under the scheme.



Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore as central assistance for implementing various projects.



"The Smart Cities Mission is progressing at a brisk pace. Ninety cities have been selected so far. The selection of 10 more cities will be announced shortly," Mr Puri, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, said at an event here.



He said there were about 3,000 projects worth Rs 1,40,000 crore at various stages of implementation under the scheme.



The names of 10 more cities to be funded under the Centre's flagship Smart City Mission will be announced soon, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today.The housing and urban affairs ministry has till now announced the names of 90 cities that the government aims to help under the scheme.Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore as central assistance for implementing various projects. "The Smart Cities Mission is progressing at a brisk pace. Ninety cities have been selected so far. The selection of 10 more cities will be announced shortly," Mr Puri, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, said at an event here.He said there were about 3,000 projects worth Rs 1,40,000 crore at various stages of implementation under the scheme.