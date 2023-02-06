Government Talks To Opposition To End Parliament Disruption: Report

Opposition parties stalled proceedings for a third consecutive day in both houses

After three days of disruptions on the Adani issue, Parliament could begin a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address from Tuesday as the government reached out to the opposition, sources said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday held meetings with floor leaders of opposition parties to end the logjam after both Houses were adjourned for the day.

Joshi and Meghwal met floor leaders, including the Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the TMC's Sudeep Bandopadhyay and the DMK's TR Baalu, among others.

During the meetings, leaders across party lines were of the view that discussions should be held on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Opposition sources said the chances of Parliament functioning normally on Tuesday to take up a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address are "bright".

On Monday, opposition parties stalled proceedings for the third consecutive day in both Houses on the Adani Group issue to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe.

Little business has been transacted in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha following the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1 due to the opposition's protests over the issue. BJP members have maintained that affairs of private entities cannot be discussed in Parliament and opposition parties can raise the issue during the customary debate on the President's address.

Several opposition leaders are of the view that it would be better to raise the Adani issue during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks, the sources said, adding that some, however, want the disruption to continue.

The government has also been doing its homework on how to respond to the issue while giving its reply on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)