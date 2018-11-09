Government Says Examining Details Of US Exemptions On Buying Iran Oil

The United States on Monday re-imposed sanctions against Iran's oil exports to punish Tehran for its involvement in several Middle Eastern conflicts. India is one of its biggest customers.

All India | | Updated: November 09, 2018 19:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government Says Examining Details Of US Exemptions On Buying Iran Oil

US allowed India to buy Iran crude oil

NEW DELHI: 

Government is examining the details of exemptions given to the country by the United States that will allow it to continue to buy Iranian crude oil, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The United States on Monday re-imposed sanctions against Iran's oil exports to punish Tehran for its involvement in several Middle Eastern conflicts. India is one of its biggest customers.

"We appreciate the U.S. government has taken into account our need for energy security," said Raveesh Kumar. "India is a major importer of crude from Iran and it is very important for our energy security requirement."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

USIran

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveBhai DoojH-1B VisaTalks with TalibanKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds

................................ Advertisement ................................