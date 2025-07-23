"Government Choosing Voters": Tejashwi Yadav On Bihar Voter List Revision

Political temperatures in Bihar are soaring as Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission and the NDA government.

In an exclusive interview with IANS on Wednesday from Patna, Mr Yadav accused the ruling alliance of "manipulating" the ongoing voter verification drive (SIR - Special Intensive Revision) to "eliminate" genuine voters and "subvert" democracy.

He even hinted that the Opposition might consider boycotting the upcoming elections if the situation continues.

Interview excerpts:

IANS: There was chaos in the Bihar Assembly today. What triggered it?

Tejashwi Yadav: A very serious issue was being discussed. Bihar is the cradle of democracy, and it's here that attempts are being made to kill it. NDA members don't want any debate on the SIR. We had even been granted permission to speak, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interrupted midway, so I sat down. When he spoke, it was clear he didn't even know the discussion was about SIR. He started speaking off-topic. Later, when the Speaker gave us time, NDA ministers kept interrupting us. They don't want the truth about SIR to come out.

IANS: Do you believe the Bihar elections are being compromised?

Tejashwi Yadav: It certainly seems that way. The Election Commission hasn't even held a press conference yet, despite the drive being underway. Earlier, voters chose the government; now, the government is choosing voters. We had no option but to go to court because our questions are being ignored. The EC is only trying to show inflated figures - saying 96 per cent or 98 per cent revision is done - just to respond in the Supreme Court. But the ground reality is very different. This drive is being carried out in a completely fraudulent manner. The Election Commission is acting on the BJP's directions.

IANS: Are you considering a boycott of the Bihar elections?

Tejashwi Yadav: That option is certainly on the table. We'll discuss it within the alliance and also take public opinion. If the BJP wants to contest elections based on a fake list, then just give them an extension and let them run the government. What's the point of holding elections if they're rigged? If the entire process is dishonest, then there's no meaning to democracy.

IANS: Rahul Gandhi has alleged election manipulation in other states too. Do you agree?

Tejashwi Yadav: Absolutely. In one case, 70 voters were registered under the address of a single BJP worker in Bihar. We have proof of such manipulations. Even the Supreme Court had slammed the authorities in the Chandigarh case. These things are happening everywhere.

IANS: You are demanding a full discussion on SIR in the Monsoon Session. Why is this so important?

Tejashwi Yadav: We are elected representatives, and if our voters' names are being removed, what purpose do we serve? If we can't protect our own voters, then what's the point of the Assembly? The first and foremost discussion must be on this issue.

IANS: The Congress hasn't made any formal announcement yet on seat sharing or supporting you as the Chief Minister's face. What's the status?

Tejashwi Yadav: Everything has been decided internally. We will soon make a joint announcement through a press conference. In the next few days, everything will be clear.

IANS: The NDA keeps raising the issue of "jungle raj" under your party's past rule. How do you respond?

Tejashwi Yadav: They have no real issues to talk about, no development roadmap. These are tired leaders with no achievements, only interested in saving their chairs. That's why they keep going back to "jungle raj."

IANS: What's your take on Nitish Kumar's son Nishant possibly entering politics?

Tejashwi Yadav: If he joins, that's fine, but it's a decision for their party to make. Whether Nishant wants to join or Nitish Kumar wants to bring him in - or if someone is stopping him - that only they can say. But let's be honest, this is Nitish Kumar's last election, and JD-U is on the verge of collapse. Only time will tell who can revive it.

