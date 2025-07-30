"Got Some Peace": Wife Of Pahalgam Attack Victim On Killing Of 3 Terrorists

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, outlining the government's response to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor and the recent success of Operation Mahadev, the families of the victims expressed relief and gratitude.

Priyadarshini Acharya, wife of Prashant Satpathy, who was killed in the Pahalgam attack, welcomed the government's military action and thanked the Indian Army and the Prime Minister.

Priyadarshini said while talking to ANI, "... After the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor was started and now, Operation Mahadev is going on. The three terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack have been killed, and this is a welcome move. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Indian Army and Prime Minister Modi. I want Operation Mahadev to continue till the time all terrorists are killed..."

Aishanya Dwivedi, wife of Shubham Dwivedi, who also lost her husband in the April attack, reacted from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. While acknowledging the government's actions, she pointed out that the PM's failure to mention the 26 victims who died during the attack hurt her.

"Prime Minister said everything in detail today... Right after the Pahalgam attack, the opposition questioned why the government was not doing anything. Then Operation Sindoor happened. When the operation was paused, they again started questioning, why are we not doing anything. The Prime Minister said that the government has been doing everything it can, it doesn't need to prove its actions time and again... One thing that hurt me the most was that the Prime Minister made no mention of those 26 people. Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi mentioned those 26 victims, and I thank them for that. I was expecting the Prime Minister to make a mention of those 26 people, but he didn't... The ceasefire must have been a decision of our armed forces and the government, and no third nation must have had any say in it. Our country is capable enough to make its decisions," she said.

From Behala, Kolkata, Shabari Guha, wife of victim Sameer Guha, said the killing of the attackers brought a sense of relief and said, "...I would like to congratulate our armed forces, CRPF and J&K police, as they did a big operation and achieved success. Such a big wound cannot be erased, but at least there is some relief...After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the government took many steps. Operation Sindoor was launched and we were hopeful that the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terrorist attack would be killed...The armed forces should eliminate terrorists wherever they are in the country...We trust the government and the armed forces..."

In Bhavnagar, Gujarat, Kiran Parmar, the wife of Yatish Parmar, another victim of the attack, said, "...I got some peace after the soldiers killed three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The armed forces should eliminate terrorists wherever they are in the country... I express my gratitude to the armed forces and Prime Minister Modi..."

Earlier, three terrorists were neutralised in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday. The operation, Mahadev, took place in the general area of Lidwas, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.

"OP MAHADEV - Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress," the Chinar Corp said in a previous post on X.

On Tuesday, during the Lok Sabha session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also confirmed that three terrorists who were involved in the killing of civilians were eliminated by the security forces during Operation Mahadev.

Mr Shah said this as he began his address in Lok Sabha amid the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor and informed that those who killed our citizens in the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack have been killed.

"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Mr Shah said while addressing the lower house.

"Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families for asking about their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," he added.

