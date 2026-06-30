Google, Tourism Ministry Join Hands To Boost Tourist Footfall In India

In a move aimed at expanding India's global tourism footprint, the Centre partnered with Google India to sharpen the digital promotion of the country's tourist destinations and cultural heritage.

The Ministry of Tourism signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Google India in New Delhi, bringing together the government's tourism outreach efforts and the technology company's digital capabilities.

The partnership comes as the government looks to attract more international visitors and strengthen India's position in an increasingly competitive global tourism market. Officials said the collaboration will focus on improving the visibility of Indian destinations across digital platforms and using technology to better understand travel trends and visitor preferences.

Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said digital tools can play a key role in presenting India's cultural and historical wealth to audiences across the world. He said technology can help create new ways for travellers to discover and experience India's heritage.

Government officials said insights generated through Google's platforms will be used to study global travel patterns, online engagement and emerging tourism trends. The information is expected to support tourism campaigns and help target potential visitors more effectively.

The agreement also includes training programmes for officials of the Tourism Ministry in areas such as digital marketing, content development and the use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The government said the collaboration is part of a broader effort to modernise tourism promotion and widen the reach of the Incredible India campaign in key international markets.

Officials maintained that the arrangement does not involve any financial commitment from either side and is intended as a framework for cooperation on tourism promotion and knowledge sharing.

The tie up marks one of the government's latest efforts to bring technology companies into public outreach initiatives as India seeks to convert growing global interest in travel into higher tourist arrivals and greater visibility for its cultural destinations.