Google India Lays Off 453 People From Various Operations: Reports

Last month, Google parent company Alphabet Inc announced 12,000 job cuts.

Tech giant Google is learnt to have sacked around 450 employees across various departments in India. The employees were reportedly informed of their termination through mail late at night on Thursday.

The mail was sent by Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President of Google India, according to moneycontrol. Hindu businessline, which also carried a report quoting its sources, reported that Google India is yet to respond to its Email sent with queries on the development.

It is not clear whether the 453 layoffs include the 12,000 job cuts announced by Google parent company Alphabet Inc. last month.

At the time, Sundar Pichai, who is CEO of Alphabet Inc., said the job cuts were made in a bid to act decisively as the company's growth slowed.

"If you don't act clearly and decisively and early, we can compound the problem and make it much worse. These are decisions I needed to make," Mr Pichai said, according to Bloomberg.

Alphabet-owned YouTube has also appointed Neal Mohan, an Indian-American, as its next CEO after its current head announced that she will be stepping down from her role to focus on "family, health, and personal projects".

Google is the latest among the Silicon Valley behemoths looking to lighten payrolls after years of abundant growth and hiring.

Earlier in January, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts or nearly 5 per cent of its workforce. Amazon also is cutting 18,000 jobs.

Meta let go over 11,000 workers last year, 13% of its workforce, in its first major layoff.

Yahoo Inc is reportedly planning to lay off more than 20% of its total workforce as part of a major restructuring of its ad tech unit, Axios reported, citing company executives.