Google Celebrates Children's Day With Doodle On Space Exploration

Children's Day 2018: This year, Google's theme for the Children's day doodle was "What Inspires You".

Google is celebrating Children's day with a doodle envisioned by a school student from Mumbai, winner of the 2018 Doodle 4 Google competition in India. The theme this year was "What inspires me". Pingla Rahul, the winner, showed her fascination with space exploration with the doodle, which shows a child looking at a sky dotted with stars with a telescope. Ms Rahul created galaxies, planets and spacecraft to represent the vastness of things in space, which are carefully arranged to form letters in the Google logo. There are four more group winners that Google chose; a doodle on farmers, animals, wise monkeys and a study desk. The winners were chosen by Arun Iyer, famous artist and YouTube Kids Creator, Rob (Harun Robert), India's leading YouTube Creator Sejal Kumar and the Google Doodles team lead, Ryan Germick, with 300,000 votes from people.

In India, Children's Day is celebrated on the 14th of November in India as a tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, who was born on November 14, 1889.

Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly called Chacha Nehru was known for his love for children. On this day, chocolates and gifts are often distributed among children, while schools organize different events such as debates, and music and dance performances.

Prior to 1964, India celebrated Children's Day on 20 November, which was observed as the universal Children's Day by the United Nations. But after his death in 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas in the country due to his love and affection towards children.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru once said "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country".

Keen on education of India's children, Pandit Nehru oversaw the establishment of some of the most prominent educational institutions in India. His vision for the development of youth played a major role in the setting up of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, and the Indian Institutes of Technology. He even initiated the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Management.