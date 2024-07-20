Goods Train Derails in UP's Amroha, 15 Trains Cancelled Or Diverted

The goods train was headed to Delhi.

Twelve wagons of a Delhi-bound freight train derailed near the Amroha railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening, officials said.

No one was injured in the accident that comes three days after eight coaches of an express passenger train derailed in the state's Gonda district, killing four passengers and injuring 31.

Moradabad Division's Senior Deputy Commercial Manager (DCM) Aditya Gupta said that "12 wagons of a goods train derailed just after crossing the Amroha railway station around 5 pm".

He said that no one was injured in the accident.

The Northern Railway CPRO said the accident happened at the Amroha Yard on the Ghaziabad-Moradabad section, disrupting train movement on the route.

Fifteeen trains have been either diverted or cancelled, railway sources said.

"In the meantime trains on this route are being diverted via Ghaziabad, Hapur and Gajraula," Mr Gupta said.

He said the freight train "was coming from Uttarakhand and was headed for Delhi, and the contents of the wagons which got derailed are not known".

Work to restore movement of trains on the section is underway and is expected to be completed by Sunday morning, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)