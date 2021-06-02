7 Dead, 7 Injured In Cylinder Blast In UP, 2 Houses Collapse

Videos from the blast site show huge amount of rubble

Seven people died last night in a cylinder blast in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district which also left seven others injured and brought down two houses.

Rescue efforts are on to trace one person possibly trapped under the rubble. The injured are being treated at a hospital.

The blast happened in Tikri village while one of the families was cooking last night. 15 people were trapped under the debris of the collapsed houses, which were adjacent to each other, out of which seven died.

"We received a call about a cylinder blast that made the roof collapse of house. With the help of the police force and local people we started rescue operations. 14 people have been rescued, seven of them have been declared dead and seven others are undergoing treatment at a hospital," Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

Two men, two women and children are among the victims, the officer said.

Videos from the blast site show huge amount of rubble. Police and local people are at the site to trace the missing person. Bulldozers are also at the spot to clear the ruins.

Further details are awaited.