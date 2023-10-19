Gold Worth Rs 42.91 Lakh Seized At Tamil Nadu's Trichy Airport: Officials

The seized gold, weighing 717 grams, the airport official said. (Representational)

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Trichyairport in TamilNaduseized a gold bar, having a purity of 24 karats, from a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the seizure was made on October 17 (Tuesday).

The gold bar was extracted from gold paste kept in capsules concealed in the rectum by the passenger. The seizedgold, weighing 717 grams, was priced atRs42.91lakhs, a Customs Department official said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, the AIU at the TrichyairportseizedgoldworthRs 1,08,10,800 extracted from paste-like materials concealed in shoes and underwear worn by the children of a male passenger.

The passenger had arrived from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur.

