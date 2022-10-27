Gold Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport, 2 Women Arrested: Cops

The women had wrapped 24 carat gold in wax form around their leg. (Representational)

The Customs department has seized 2.65 kilograms of 24 carat gold worth Rs 1.39 crore from two Indian women passengers, who arrived at the Mumbai international airport from Dubai, an official said on Thursday.

These passengers were arrested on Wednesday following the recovery of the yellow metal from them, he said.

The seized gold was in the form of wax that was concealed with an adhesive bandage-like material, the official said.

"On the basis of profiling and surveillance, officers of the Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted two Indian women passengers following their arrival from Dubai. During their personal search, it was found that something was wrapped below their knees with bandage-like material," he said.

On a closer examination, it was found that both the women had wrapped 24 carat gold in wax form around their leg that was concealed with an adhesive bandage-like material underneath their jeans, the official said, adding that the recovered 24 carat gold weighed 2.65 kg and is valued at Rs 1.39 crore.

After their interrogation, both the passengers were arrested and remanded in judicial custody, he said adding further investigation in the matter is ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)