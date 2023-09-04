Gold Worth Over Rs 8 Crore Seized In Bengal, 2 Smugglers Arrested

Two persons have been arrested in this connection.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 14.32 kg of gold hidden by smugglers in a pit near Gede in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday.

According to officials, 106 gold biscuits and cut pieces of foreign-origin gold weighing 14.3 kg were concealed in a pit in a forested area adjoining the international border.

2.09.23

A big success in joint Ops with DRI,Kolkata,Troops of BOP-Vijaypur @BSF_SOUTHBENGAL busted Gold smuggling Cartel at International border in Dist-Nadia(WB)& apprehended 2 Smugglers with 106 Gold Biscuits(Wt-14.296kg)worth ₹8.5Crore,being smuggled from Bangladesh to India. pic.twitter.com/AQoCy0eaLQ — BSF_SOUTH BENGAL: KOLKATA (@BSF_SOUTHBENGAL) September 3, 2023

Two persons have been arrested in this connection under the provisions of the Customs Act, officials said.

"This seizure is a major success for DRI in combating gold smuggling and in unearthing the modus operandi adopted by gold smugglers. Further investigation is in progress," an official statement said on Monday.

Later, in a post on X, the BSF said the seized gold was worth Rs 8.5 crore.

