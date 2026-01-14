Gold Hits Lifetime High Of Rs 1,46,500 Per 10 Grams, Silver At Record High

Silver prices zoomed by Rs 15,000 to a fresh record of Rs 2,86,000 per kg in the national capital on Wednesday, while gold also climbed to touch a lifetime high of Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams, tracking strong global trends.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver prices extended their blistering rally for the fourth consecutive day by jumping Rs 15,000, or 5.5 per cent, to touch a new peak of Rs 2,86,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) up from Tuesday's close of Rs 2,71,000 per kg.

With the latest rise, the metal had appreciated by Rs 42,500, or 17.45 per cent, over the past four sessions from Rs 2,43,500 per kg on January 8.

Traders said silver continued to outperform gold in terms of returns. During the calendar year, the metal has rallied nearly 20 per cent, gaining Rs 47,000 from Rs 2,39,000 per kg recorded on December 31, 2025.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also climbed by Rs 1,500 to scale yet another peak of Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Wednesday. The yellow metal had settled at Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams in the previous session.

In the past four sessions, the precious yellow metal prices have risen Rs 6,000, or 4.3 per cent, from Rs 1,40,500 per 10 grams on January 8.

So far this year, gold prices have gained Rs 8,800, or 6.4 per cent, from Rs 1,37,700 per 10 grams recorded on December 31, 2025.

The domestic bullion rally mirrors sharp gains in the overseas markets.

Spot silver breached USD 91 per ounce-mark for the first time, surging more than 5 per cent to a record of USD 91.56 per ounce while gold advanced by 1.14 per cent, to a fresh record of USD 4,640.13 per ounce.

"Persistent geopolitical unrest across the globe and a weak dollar index boosted safe-haven demand, while softer inflation data increased expectations of a interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, underpinning safe-haven appeal," an expert said.

