How Much Did Gold, Silver Prices Change Today? Check City-Wise Break-Up Here

Gold and silver prices continued to hover around recent highs on Friday, as the investors weigh multiple factors, including US-Iran nuclear talks. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of gold increased 0.24% to trade at Rs 1,60,100 per 10 grams in the early trade on Friday.

The price of gold in India on Friday stood at Rs 16,101 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,759 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12,076 per gram for 18 karat gold. Notably, the price per gram on Thursday (February 26) for 24 carat gold was Rs 16,102, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 16,101 today.

In the spot market, in Mumbai, the price of 24-carat gold increased to Rs 1,61,110 per 10 grams, while 22k gold was available at Rs 1,47,590 per 10 grams. These rates do not include GST and making charges.

On the other hand, the price of silver in India on Friday was recorded at Rs 2,84,900 per kilogram.

In January, gold touched its all-time high of over Rs 1,80,000 per 10 grams, while silver prices hit a record Rs 4,20,000 per kilogram. Bullion prices in India are influenced by international rates, import duties and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Check gold prices in your city:-

City | 24K Carat | 22K Carat | 18K Carat

Chennai | Rs 16,276 | Rs 14,919 | Rs 12,764

Mumbai | Rs 16,101 | Rs 14,759 | Rs 12,076

Delhi | Rs 16,182 | Rs 14,834 | Rs 12,140

Kolkata | Rs 16,101 | Rs 14,759 | Rs 12,076

Bengaluru | Rs 16,101 | Rs 14,759 | Rs 12,076

Hyderabad | Rs 16,101 | Rs 14,759 | Rs 12,076

Kerala | Rs 16,101 | Rs 14,759 | Rs 12,076

Pune | Rs 16,101 | Rs 14,759 | Rs 12,076

Vadodara | Rs 16,172 | Rs 14,824 | Rs 12,130

Ahmedabad | Rs 16,172 | Rs 14,824 | Rs 12,130

Jaipur | Rs 16,182 | Rs 14,834 | Rs 12,140

Lucknow | Rs 16,182 | Rs 14,834 | Rs 12,140

Coimbatore | Rs 16,276 | Rs 14,919 | Rs 12,764

Madurai | Rs 16,276 | Rs 14,919 | Rs 12,764

Vijayawada | Rs 16,101 | Rs 14,759 | Rs 12,076

Patna | Rs 16,172 | Rs 14,824 | Rs 12,130

Nagpur | Rs 16,101 | Rs 14,759 | Rs 12,076

Chandigarh | Rs 16,182 | Rs 14,834 | Rs 12,140

Surat | Rs 16,172 | Rs 14,824 | Rs 12,130

Bhubaneswar | Rs 16,101 | Rs 14,759 | Rs 12,076

Meanwhile, in international markets, spot gold was steady at $5,187.39 per ounce, after touching a more than three-week high earlier this week. Similarly, spot silver gained 0.6% to $88.81 per ounce after hitting a three-week high on Wednesday (February 25).