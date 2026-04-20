"God Is Watching": Namita Thapar Calls Out Trolls Targeting Her Over Namaz Video

Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and a judge on Shark Tank India, has strongly pushed back against online trolling after facing backlash over a video discussing the health benefits of Namaz. In a video recorded during her morning commute at 7 am on April 20, Thapar said she has come to realise that "silence is not a virtue," adding that it is important to speak up when one's dignity or family is targeted. She revealed that for nearly three weeks, she has been subjected to derogatory slurs, with trolls also dragging her mother into the abuse.

Visibly upset, Thapar shared that she even stopped her car mid-journey to address the ongoing harassment, which she described as deeply personal and unacceptable.

Addressing the criticism, she pointed out that as a healthcare professional, her observations on religious practices are rooted purely in wellness. She noted that she has previously spoken about Hindu traditions, including yoga and Surya Namaskar, without attracting similar outrage. Questioning the inconsistency, she asked why there is "selective outrage" when discussing practices from other religions.

Emphasising the need for mutual respect, Thapar said the 'R' in religion should stand for Respect, particularly towards women. She also invoked the idea of karma, reminding critics that "God is watching."

"I've long realised that silence is not a virtue & one must speak up when they are disrespected. Yes, if wrong things happen at any workplace that are against basic human rights, I & all of us should speak up. I don't care about the personal trolling; I'm used to it, the last 5 years since Shark Tank, but the purpose of this reel is to request all the proud Indians in this country to start speaking up when they see something wrong, out of humanity, out of patriotism," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

I left for bombay at 6.30 am like the hard working professional that I am & stopped the car at 7 am to make this reel as I've long realised that silence is not a virtue & one must speak up when they are disrespected. Yes if wrong things happen at any workplace that are against… pic.twitter.com/rvMSu0wXz0 — Namita (@namitathapar) April 20, 2026

The Controversy

The backlash began in late March 2026 after Thapar shared a reel following Eid celebrations with friends, where she described Namaz as a "beautiful spiritual practice" from a wellness perspective.

In the video, she highlighted its physical and mental health benefits, calling it a "full-body exercise" that can improve flexibility and joint health. She compared the Tashahhud posture to Vajrasana, noting its potential benefits for digestion, and also emphasised the meditative, repetitive nature of the prayer in enhancing focus and reducing stress.

Namita Thapar is an idol for many girls and is one of the prominent names in the Pharma sector.



She can be seen in this video comparing Namaz to Yoga and talking about the benefits of Namaz and community prayers in Masjids.



I fail to understand the purpose behind such a video. pic.twitter.com/bnB8gCr8tu — पाकीट तज्ञ (@paakittadnya) April 15, 2026

While many users appreciated her inclusive approach, others accused her of promoting one religion over others. The post quickly went viral, triggering a wave of mixed reactions and, eventually, sustained trolling and personal attacks.

