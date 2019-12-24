GoAir Cancels 19 Flights Due To Shortage Of Aircraft, Pilots: Report

GoAir operates over 200 flights per day to domestic and international destinations. (File)

GoAir suspended some of its services for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as it cancelled 19 flights across destinations, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, a source said.

"GoAir has cancelled 19 flights today as it grapples with shortage of aircraft and pilots," a source told news agency PTI.

The Mumbai-headquartered airline had cancelled 21 flights on Monday, due to non-availability of some of the aircraft and inadequate operating crew. The company had, however, attributed the non-operations of these flights to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, weather and the duty norms for crew among others.

GoAir operates over 200 flights per day to domestic and international destinations with a fleet of 57 aircraft.

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Patna and Lucknow are among the cities where these flights have been cancelled. The airline management, however, has not responded to queries.

GoAir has reported a series of mid-air incidents of engine glitches, leading to the grounding of planes with such engines.

On Monday, the airline was forced to ground an A320 plane, which had to land in Guwahati shortly after departing for Kolkata following the pilot detecting a "minor" technical problem.

On Sunday also, GoAir's flight from Mumbai to Chandigarh was diverted due to a technical snag.