Bengaluru-Patna GoAir Flight Carrying 139 Makes Emergency Landing

One of the engines on the GoAir flight developed an issue (File)

A Patna-bound GoAir flight from Bengaluru with 139 people on board made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport due to a technical snag, said an official.

"The pilot of the GoAir flight contacted Nagpur ATC to inform that one of the engines of the plane is facing a problem, and made a request for emergency landing at Nagpur airport," director of the airport, Abid Ruhi, was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

The flight made a safe landing at the airport at 11.15 am, the official said.

"We made all requisite arrangements by declaring it as full-scale emergency, which includes making available runways, fire tenders, doctors, ambulances and requires coordination with the police. Fortunately, the flight made a safe landing," Ruhi said.