SpiceJet, GoAir Decide Not To Carry Vivo Shipments After Hong Kong Fire Incident

SpiceJet, GoAir Not To Carry Vivo Shipments After Hong Kong Fire Incident. (FILE)

SpiceJet and GoAir have decided not to carry any shipments of Vivo after a consignment of Chinese company's smartphones caught fire at the Hong Kong airport's tarmac on Sunday.

Moreover, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will soon take a decision on whether to issue any advisory regarding carrying of Vivo cargo by domestic carriers

"We will take a call tomorrow (Thursday)," a senior DGCA official told PTI.

In a statement on this matter, Vivo spokesperson said it noticed that a shipment of goods, some of which were the company's products, got burned on the parking apron of Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday.

"We have paid high attention and immediately set up a special team to work closely with the local authorities to determine its cause," the spokesperson added.

Post the incident on Sunday, Hong Kong Airlines'' cargo arm said it would not carry any shipments of Vivo and its two logistics partners.

In an internal circular dated April 13, 2021, Sanjiv Gupta, CEO-Cargo, SpiceJet, said, "With immediate affect, acceptance of mobile and accessories shipments from company manufacturing vivo has been restricted till further notice on all SG flights."

GoAir spokesperson told PTI "all consignments from Vivo are on hold till such time we received clarification from the company".

