Goa, Vidarbha Weather Live Updates: Rain Lashes Goa, Nagpur Flights Disrupted

Water logging at Assembly premises in Nagpur lead to both houses being adjourned. (PTI)

Heavy Rains have lashed Goa for the fourth consecutive day today. Continuous downpour in the cities, including Panaji, Mapusa, Vasco and Margao, led to traffic congestions and flooding as water entered the houses in low-lying areas. Since 1994, this is the highest rainfall that Goa has received (282mm in 6 hours). In 1994, Goa had received 304.6mm of rain in 24 hours. The met department has issued a red-alert waring for Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa. Normal life was disrupted in Nagpur, Wardha and Chandrapur.

Friday afternoon, there was water logging in the Assembly premises leading to the both houses being adjourned over an hour. Flight operations at the Nagpur airport have also been affected due to the heavy rain.

Here are the live updates on rainfall in Goa and Vidarbha