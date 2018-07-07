Goa, Vidarbha Weather Live Updates: Rain Lashes Goa, Nagpur Flights Disrupted

This is the heaviest rainfall that Goa has received since 1994. A red alert warning has also been issued for Konkan and Vidarbha.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 07, 2018 12:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Goa, Vidarbha Weather Live Updates: Rain Lashes Goa, Nagpur Flights Disrupted

Water logging at Assembly premises in Nagpur lead to both houses being adjourned. (PTI)

Panaji: 

Heavy Rains have lashed Goa for the fourth consecutive day today. Continuous downpour in the cities, including Panaji, Mapusa, Vasco and Margao, led to traffic congestions and flooding as water entered the houses in low-lying areas. Since 1994, this is the highest rainfall that Goa has received (282mm in 6 hours). In 1994, Goa had received 304.6mm of rain in 24 hours. The met department has issued a red-alert waring for Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa. Normal life was disrupted in Nagpur, Wardha and Chandrapur.

Friday afternoon, there was water logging in the Assembly premises leading to the both houses being adjourned over an hour. Flight operations at the Nagpur airport have also been affected due to the heavy rain.

 

Here are the live updates on rainfall in Goa and Vidarbha

 


Jul 07, 2018
12:09 (IST)
Goa Weather: Rains Lash Goa For Third Day, Low-Lying Areas Inundated
Incessant rains continued to lash Goa for the third consecutive day today, inundating low-lying areas and throwing normal life out of gear in several major cities in the state." itemprop="description
Jul 07, 2018
11:52 (IST)
Residents posted pictures of the rain in Goa on their social media accounts


Jul 07, 2018
11:45 (IST)
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Adjourned Due To No Power Supply Following Rains
The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was adjourned for an hour as electricity supply had to be turned off after the switching centre that provides power to Vidhan Bhavan premises was flooded following rains in the city." itemprop="description
Jul 07, 2018
11:44 (IST)
Flooding was also reported in North Goa's Sankhalim and Bicholim areas.
Jul 07, 2018
11:36 (IST)
A bridge connecting South Goa to Margao city at Paroda in Quepem taluka, 45 kms away from Panaji was submerged and consequently led to traffic disruptions. 

No more content
Comments

Trending

MonsoonGoa rainsVidarbha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................