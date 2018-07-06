Rains Lash Goa For Third Day, Low-Lying Areas Inundated

It has been raining heavily in Goa for 3 days and will continue for the next two (Representational)

Incessant rains continued to lash Goa for the third consecutive day today, inundating low-lying areas and throwing normal life out of gear in several major cities in the state.



A senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said the state will continue to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.



Continuous downpour in the cities, including Panaji,Mapusa, Vasco and Margao, led to traffic congestions and flooding as water entered the houses in low-lying areas.



"There were complaints of water entering the houses at Mala area in Panaji. A team of workers has been sent to clear water-logged areas," a senior official of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) said.



Following heavy rains last month, all the areas around the CCP headquarters had gone under water.



In Margao city, some houses in Kharebandh area witnessed a similar situation.



